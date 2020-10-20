Bigg Boss 13’s popular contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been treating her fans with surprises. She has recently collaborated with pop star Arjun Kanungo to come up with an unplugged cover version of the hit song, Dil Diyan Gallan from the film Tiger Zinda Hai. The romantic track was originally sung by Atif Aslam for the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, Shehnaaz has attempted a cover with Arjun, who is best known for his peppy number Baaki baatein peene baad. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill Says 'Sidharth Shukla is King of TRPs, I am Watching Only Because of Him'

The diva took to Instagram to share the video with fans where she is crooning the soulful track. "Comment with a ❤️ below if you want me to do more such song covers! #ShehnaazSings", Shehnaz wrote. The beautiful locales in the number will definitely transport to you another world. Watch the song below if you don't believe us!

A few days ago, Shehnaaz had hinted to her fans that she is collaborating with Arjun. She uploaded a photograph of herself posing along with Arjun and his girlfriend Carla Dennis.

View this post on Instagram 🥰🥰🥰🥰 @carlaruthdennis @arjunkanungo #funtym A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill) on Oct 18, 2020 at 4:09am PDT



There are reports that Shehnaaz Gill known as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,’ is all set to make an entry into the BB 14 house on October 25, 2020. In an interview with Times of India, she said, “I am following the season, and I feel that everyone’s true colours will be revealed eventually. No matter how hard you try to act all sweet and nice, ‘Bigg Boss’ will bring out the real you. However, until now, the current contestants seem to be confused about what they have to do inside the house.”