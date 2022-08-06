Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actor Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular faces in the television industry. The actor, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, enjoys a massive fan following. The young diva has won hearts with her simplicity and charm time and again. Her fans eagerly await updates on the actor and go gaga over her pictures in no time. The former Bigg Boss contestant was spotted at the airport in casual attire.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Takes Bath at Random Place, Posts Mud-Soaked Pics as Fans Say ‘Kya Khoob Lagti Ho…’

Shehnaaz maintained a casual yet stylish airport look. She wore black trousers and a shirt with black and white checks. She completed her look with a top bun. Additionally, she wore a black mouth mask in accordance with COVID-19. She did not, however, come by to pose for pictures.



Shehnaaz and her car always in opposite directions 😅 #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/FQKRajiLJs — SidNaaz FC (@kuldeepbirla001) August 5, 2022

Shehnaazians in no time flooded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the actor. They also retweeted and shared her video on social media. One of the users wrote, “Gorgeous Beauty Papped at Mumbai Airport.” Another user wrote, “Her comfy fits are everything.” Her fans also bashed paps for snapping her when she was hiding herself to avoid getting clicked. One of the users wrote, “She never covers her face she is looking totally pissed off, If she doesn’t want to get papped so please respect that.”

Shehnaaz Gill Collaborates With Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi

Shehnaaz has collaborated on projects with Bollywood’s most recognizable actors, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. The amazing duo has collaborated after 15 years to entertain the public and will tour North America with their production of ‘Sanju Baba Chale Amerika.’ Sharing the post on her Instagram, Shehnaaz captioned it, “Main toh chali AMRICA aur CANADA… with Sanju baba! So much fun! Tour begins next month!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan. The film was earlier named Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Sooraj Pancholi, among others.

