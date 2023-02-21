Home

Shehnaaz Gill on Getting Married And Falling in Love Again After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill recently went candid on her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill where she invited Bhuvan Bam. Both talked about professional life and Shehnaaz also opened up how she has lost interest in the institution of marriage and said that she is single. Shehnaaz also opened up that she’s working in full force in this phase of her life to be financially independent. Shehnaaz said, “You never know what happens in life, you should be prepared for everything. Right now I have things to do and I’m doing it. In the future too, I’ll try to keep working. But if I’m not able to get work, I should have enough savings so I don’t have to beg for money in the future. Just for that I shouldn’t end up marrying someone.”

Shehnaaz further said, “Mujhe shaadi vagerah mein believe nahi hai abhi (I don’t believe in marriage as of now). I have to get ahead in my life and do a lot of things, and I want to save the money that I earn, I don’t want to just waste it.”

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name across India when she participated in Bigg Boss 13. There she met and fell in love with co-contestant and late television actor Sidharth Shukla. Shukla later won the show and the couple featured in some music videos. He died following a heart attack in 2021.

