Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Pic From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Set: Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has created a lot of buzz even prior to commencement of its shooting. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali marks the acting debut of Punjabi actor-singer and Bigg Boss 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz has reportedly shot a few portions of the film according to sources. Shehnaaz’s picture with child actor Riddhi Sharma recently went viral on social media. The picture had been posted from Riddhi’s Instagram account which she later deleted. Shehnaaz and Riddhi’s picture in no time went viral on social media.Also Read - Palak Tiwari Joins The Cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Reports

Check out this viral picture of Shehnaaz and Riddhi on twitter:

Exclusive!.

Star Shehnaaz Gill On The Set Of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali ❤️🤩🔥

Piche dekho piche skf likha h yellow shirt me😍💖Finalllyyy 🎊😍😍🧿💃🏻💃🏻#ShehnaazGill 🙈❤️ pic.twitter.com/BlJMhpKxvD — ZuriSidNaaz (@zurishreya) June 11, 2022



Shehnaaz, in the picture with Riddhi is seen donning a grey t-shirt and looking absolutely pretty. Netizens quickly pointed out the crew member’s t-shirt in the background. The text on the t-shirt read, ‘SKF’ which is Salman Khan’s production house. A fan commented on the viral pic, “Same T shirt and same wrist watch : ).” Another fan wrote, “Same T – shirt . It’s Salman Khan Production. #ShehnaazGill and Sidharth both on the set of #KabhiEidKabhiDiwali.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Blows Nails in Beige Corset Pantsuit And Smoky Eyes - See Ravishing Pics!

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles. Also Read - Salman Khan Was Nearly Killed By Sharpshooter Sent By Lawrence Bishnoi: Report

According to TOI, makers will soon announce the new title of the film. The film is being helmed by Farhad Samji will reportedly go back to its original title Bhaijaan.



For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.