Shehnaaz Gill Viral Videos From Brahma Kumaris’ Campaign: Actor Shehnaaz Gill remembered her rumoured boyfriend, late actor Sidharth Shukla and gave a powerful speech on how she has turned into a strong woman today. Shehnaaz was invited at Brahmakumaris campaign for Empowerment of Girl Child where she spoke about how she believes in herself and calls herself a ‘pure soul’ and ‘strong woman’. There are small clips from the event that are doing rounds on the internet where Shehnaaz isseen addressing the audience and speaking about how it is important to stay mentally strong. Talking about the ultimate power of God, Gill said, “Bhagwan ka law hai vo ratt lo God helps those who help themselves”.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional After Meeting Brahmakumari Sisters at Girl Empowerment Campaign; SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Humari Shehnaaz’

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s powerful speeches from a recent event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Making a reference to the problems that Shehnaaz Gill must have gone through after the death of Sidharth Shukla, she said, “Stop calling girls delicate, bechari, and innocent. Hum bechariyan toh bilkul bhi nahi hain.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Flashes Her Million Dollar Smile, Gets Papped at Airport Amid Salman Khan Controversy - See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Shehnaaz Gill was also recorded saying, “Mujhe dekho, mein kitni strong hu na, ki kisi bhi situation se deal karna hai na toh vo mere se aake teaching lelo. Itni strong ladki meine apni zindagi mein nahi dekhi, vo Shehnaaz Gill hai.” See me, I am a strong person now, I can deal with any situation with calmness. If you want any tips on it, please come to me and learn. I haven’t seen any other girl like me who is that much strong. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Says, 'Chhod Ker Aao Mujhe' To Salman Khan While leaving Arpita Khan's Eid Party, Holds His Hands, Hugs And Kisses Him | Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last year on September 2, Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack at the age of 40. Sidharth rose to fame with hit television shows, including Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak and Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz has turned into a beautiful soul after following Shukla’s beliefs and values. SidNaaz fans on social media shared small snippets of Shehnaaz and gave her love for how she is transformed her life after Sidharth.