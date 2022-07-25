Shehnaaz Gill in hot tube gown: Internet sensation and actress Shehnaaz Gill has been raising the heat on the internet with her smoldering hot photoshoots clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Shehnaaz Gill looked ravishing in her stunning plunging neckline off-shoulder gown with attached lace detailing ruffled sleeves. While Shehnaaz surely must have set the heartbeats racing for SidNaaz fans, here’s a look at her Instagram post in the glamorous tube gown.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's Cousin Remembers Last Phone Call With Him: 'Wish we Had Spoken That Day'

While sharing Shehnaaz Gill's hot pictures, Dabboo wrote, "Pure Beauty Lies In Being Your Unique Self! ✨💖". The gorgeous diva completed the look with a black Kundan work choker and set her hair in a low bun with minimal makeup to give that royal vibe.

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest hot photoshoot in off-shoulder gown:

Fans took to the comments section and gushed about how hot she looked. One fan wrote, “#ShehnaazGiII looks Adorable gorgeous and stunning ❤️❤️”. Another person commented, “Meri beautiful ❤️ looking Soo pyari as usual❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Yet another comment read, “Beautiful pari ❤️ meri Shona pari 😍 #shehnaazgill”.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.