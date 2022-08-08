Shehnaaz Gill No Longer in Salman Khan’s Film? The premiere of Salman Khan‘s movie, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, supposedly been renamed Bhaijaan, is in the works. Actor Shehnaaz Gill will make her Bollywood debut in the Farhad Samji-directed film. For the same reason, she has been in the headlines for a while. Shehnaaz reportedly was replaced and the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant isn’t following Salman Khan on social media.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a 'Pretty Baby' in Her Latest Video, Fans Say 'Thank You For Making Our Day' - WATCH

India Today reveals that these are baseless rumours and that she has a significant role in the film. Shehnaaz began filming the movie early this year, and she will appear in it with choreographer and actor Raghav Juyal. According to sources, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari are also involved in the project. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Nails Her Casual Airport Look With Black And White Shirt And Jeans, Fans Hail Her Comfy Fits - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill has been working on a lot of projects in the meantime. She has previously appeared in a few Punjabi movies and has a sizable fan base. According to reports, she is also going to appear in the movie directed by Rhea Kapoor and starring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 to Air From October 1st 2022? Here's What we Know

Watch this space for more updates!