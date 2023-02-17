Home

Shehnaaz Gill Quizzes Bhuvan Bam ‘Main Kaisi Lagti Hu’, SidNaazians Left in Splits – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently asked YouTube influencer turned actor Bhuvan Bam 'Main Kaisi Lagti Hu' while SidNaazians cracked up on internet. - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Quizzes Bhuvan Bam ‘Main Kaisi Lagti Hu’: Shehnaaz Gill is slaying it with her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actress who had earlier interviewed Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh and Shahid Kapoor is basking on the success of her show. Shehnaaz has now once again resonated with the millenials and Gen Z as she invited Bhuvan Bam for an interview. The duo had a fun and candid conversation as the host fired some straightforward questions to her guest. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress brought the much-needed charisma with her bubbly persona in the show. SidNaazians were left in splits when Shehnaaz asked Bhuvan, “Main Kaisi Lagti Hoon Aapko (What do you think of me?)”.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

