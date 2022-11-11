Shehnaaz Gill-Rajkummar Rao Groove to Gidda on Her Chat Show, SidNaazians Say ‘They Are The Cutest’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Rajkummar Rao grooved to Gidda on her debut chat show as SidNaazians hailed their dancing chemistry.

Shehnaaz Gill-Rajkummar Rao Groove to Gidda: Shehnaaz Gill is an artist who likes to don many hats as she is making her debut as a talk show host. The actor recently invited Rajkummar Rao as her first host and also posted glimpses from the fun episode on her social media handles. Rajkummar, who is all geared up for his upcoming comedy-thriller Monica, O My Darling, also grooved to Gidda with Shehnaaz. The duo danced on Love You So Much (I Want To Kill You) song from the neo-noir dark-dramedy. Netizens were all praise for their dancing chemistry on the sets of Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.

CHECK OUT RAJKUMMAR RAO’S VIDEO FROM SHEHNAAZ GILL’S CHAT SHOW:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

RAJKUMMAR RAO THANKS SHEHNAAZ GILL

Rajkummar dropped the Gidda clip on his Instagram handle and captioned his post as “Monica Shehnaaz Monica Shehnaaz, kis pe dhyaan doon? 😜 Bohot maza aaya aapse baat karke and to dance with you on one of my favourite track 😍 Thank you for inviting me to your show, lots of love and best wishes ♥️✨ @shehnaazgill. #MonicaOMyDarling.” Netizens reacted to the video as a user wrote, “You guys are the cutest.” Another person commented, “Eagerly waiting for #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGill.”

Monica, O My Darling stars Rajkummar alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, and releases on November 11 on Netflix.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. She will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

