Shehnaaz Gill Ramp Walk Videos: Internet sensation and actor Shehnaaz Gill has turned into a strong woman. From her sizzling hot photos to her acting skills, the gorgeous diva has impressed everyone with her transformation. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has marked her ramp debut at the Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week. Shehnaaz turned bride as she walked for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan presenting the grand finale show. The Honsla Rakh actor left the audience spellbound as she entered the stage in a red-golden bridal lehenga.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Pays Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, Performs Bhangra on Ramp- Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill acted, walked, and posed like a bride. During the walk, she turned and posed like a shy bride. The long blouse complemented the heavily embellished zari work lehenga. Shehnaaz wore a dupatta that had intricate work done on it with Kiran lace. For the jewelry, the diva picked a subtle yet classy maang tikka, matha patti along with a bridal necklace from Finnati. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Pic From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Set Goes Viral, Netizens Spot Salman Khan: 'Same Wrist Watch'

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video from the last night’s fashion show. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these stunning snaps and she captioned the post, “Debut walk done right! Walked for the super talented designer @samantchauhan at the @timesfashionweek Thank you people of Ahmedabad for making us extra special for me! Your hospitality and love is immeasurable. #ShowStopper #ShehnaazGill (sic.)”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Blows Nails in Beige Corset Pantsuit And Smoky Eyes - See Ravishing Pics!

Watch Shehnaaaz Gill’s first ramp walk moments:

Fans loved how Shehnaaz Gill aced the look in her debut

Shehnaazians (Shehnaaaz Gill’s fans) praised the actor for her first ramp walk. “Looked fabulous in your debut. A gorgeous bride”, wrote a fan. Another one said, “Most Beautiful Showstopper Ever♥️ Keep Shining like the brightest star ⭐️”.