Internet’s hot sensation and ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is all over the headlines for her viral mashup video ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’ created by Yashraj Mukhate, has loved the video and even talked about the same in her recent Live session on Instagram. In BB13, Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla (SidNaz)’s jodi was the much-talked topic. Her cute antics, dialogues were picked by Yashraj and he created something which can be watched n number of times. ‘Twada kutta tommy, sadda kutta, kutta…’ has been trending on the internet. It has got various versions and many celebrities such as Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Raveena Tandon, Shikhar dhawan and others have danced to this variant. While speaking in a live video, Shehnaaz said ‘sadda kutta kutta’ is generally a proverb I use in general. “I am so shocked and happy that you all made it viral”. Also Read - Music Producer Turns Kajol's 'Gamla Scene' from K3G into New Song; Video Goes Viral

The video of Shehnaaz has been taken from her stills in the Bigg Boss 13 game where she was as a participant. n the rap version, shehnaaz is seen cribbing about her feelings not being reciprocated and says, “Tuhada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta? Kya karu main mar jaun? Meri koi feelings nahi hai?” The video also features Shah Rukh Khan giving dhol beats from his film Mohabbatein. Also Read - Ye Saandhni Thi? Rakhi Sawant’s New Bigg Boss 14 Mashup Ft. Yashraj Mukhate Will Make You Laugh Out Loud - Watch



In December, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to thank Yashraj Mukhate for creating the rap version of the dialogue and wrote, “Overwhelmed with the creativity by each one of you! I’ll be posting some more reels! Can’t wait to see more reels on this super track recreated by @yashrajmukhate.” (sic).

Shehnaaz recently received the Silver Play Button from YouTube. Shehnaaz’s cute antics, her charming personality left people in awe, back when she was in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz shared her excitement through a social media post and shared lovely pictures of her holding the silver Play button. “Yay! Thank you guys for all the love and support for my YouTube channel! I promise to make more content for you guys and keep entertaining you all! #Shehnaazians #SilverPlayButton #YouTubeFam”, wrote Shehnaaz.