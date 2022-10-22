Shehnaaz Gill Recreates ‘Mehbooba’ From KGF 2: Shehnaaz Gill is always spot on with her Instagram game as she never disappoints her fans and followers. She keeps treating netizens with her hot and happening fashion avatars and soulful singing on social media. The actor, who makes her grand Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan dropped a new video from recording studio on Saturday. Shehnaaz is seen singing Mehbooba, from KGF: Chapter 2 in the viral clip that is breaking the internet. Shehnaaz dons a black tank top in the video as she sings the romantic song in her soulful voice. She captioned her post as, “⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Flawless in Black Sequin Saree, Clicks Selfies With Fans at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali Party - See Pics

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S INSTAGRAM POST:

SIDNAAZIANS COMPARE SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VOICE TO CUCKOO BIRD

SidNaaz fans in on time reacted to the viral video and went gaga over Shehnaaz’s melodious recreation of Mehbooba from KGF 2. A netizen commented on Instagram and wrote, “Koyal se be pyari aawaz 💕”(Far more beautiful voice then a cuckoo bird). Another fan wrote, “Girl you’re beautiful inside and out.” A SidNaazian tweeted, “#ShehnaazGill back with her stunning and melodious voice #SidNaaz Forever.” Another fan posted on the micro-blogging site, “Queen @ishehnaaz_gill”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Tries to Hug Her, Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ TWITTER REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VERSION OF MEHBOOBA:

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actor and singer who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss Season 13. She also featured in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

