SidNaaz Moments: Sidharth Shukla left a void in the lives of millions of fans who loved him ever since his Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak days. His grand victory in the celeb reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan was hailed by the audiences for his unabashed and upfront persona. But above all, the actor’s romantic chemistry with his co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss Season 13 is still hailed by netizens even after his unfortunate demise. SidNaaz, as Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans nicknamed them has become an immortal epitome of love in the cut-throat world of glitz and glamour. SidNaaz Forever is used as a hashtag and has a larger fan following than any Bollywood celebs. Sidharth and Shehnaaz have affected their fan base in ways like no other celebrity couple. Let’s have a look at their best moments.Also Read - On Sidharth Shukla's First Death Anniversary, Rita Maa And Family Organise Prayer Meet With Brahma Kumaris - See Inside Pics

CHECK OUT THE MOST ROMANTIC MOMENTS OF SIDNAAZ:

SHONA SHONA

The romantic track sung by the hot favourite of millenials and Gen-Next, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar depicts the best of SidNaaz chemistry. The feelgood love song picturised on Sidharth and Shehnaaz gives the vibes of a light-hearted rom-com movie. Shona Shona was released in November 2020 prior to Sid’s death. It has over 2.9 million YouTube likes. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a Nightingale as She Sings 'Taaron ke Shehar', Fans Say 'Better Than Original' - Watch

BHULA DUNGA

This love-track featuring Sidharth and Shehnaaz is meant for the heartbreak kids yet is a must for your playlist. The melody and the charismatic romance of SidNaaz makes for many heartfelt SidNaaz moments. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Turns Yogini as She Meditates Under Waterfall, SidNaazians Call Her 'Eighth Wonder'

BIGG BOSS OTT AND DANCE DEEWANE 3

Shehnaaz and Sidharth recreated the magic of Bigg Boss 13 by dancing to the Towada Kutta Tommy remix on Bigg Boss OTT. The couple also appeared in Dance Deewane 3 and mesmerised everyone on-stage with their electrifying romance.

SIDNAAZ LAST PERFORMANCE ON BIGG BOSS 13

SidNaaz last performance on Bigg Boss Season 13 showcased the intensity of their relationship. Sidharth and Shehnaaz remain one power couple who are still adored by fans for their romance. The duo’s camaraderie and bond reflected in the act and became one of the best SidNaaz moments.

SIDNAAZ PDA MOMENTS

SidNaaz were famous for their hugs and cuddles on the sets of Bigg Boss 13. Their loving moments left many fans heartbroken after Sid’s tragic death. However, for SidNaazians those moments are to be savoured for their charisma and charm.

On Sidharth’s first death anniversary, we wish peace and strength to his family, friends and fans.

For more updates on Sidharth Shukla death anniversary, check out this space at India.com.