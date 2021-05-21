Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry in the Bigg Boss house won everyone’s heart. Even after the Bigg Boss, the duo never fails to impress their fans. Now, Shehnaaz Gill replied a fan when asked when will she be seen on the big screen with Sidharth Shukla. Also Read - Adipurush: Sidharth Shukla To Play Megnath in Prabhas Starrer Mythological Magnum Opus

During an Instagram live session, fans told Shehnaaz Gill that she looks great with her Bigg Boss co-contestant and friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz also thanked her fans. However, when a fan asked if they’ll be doing a film together, Shehnaaz replied, “Kisi director ko accha lagega toh karega woh movie. Aur uski aarahi hai abhi web series, acchi hai, toh aap support karo (If a director likes us he will make a film for us. Till then, his web series is releasing soon, which is quite a good one, so support him). Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer Out: Sidharth Shukla-Sonia Rathee's Love-Hate Relationship Will Leave You Asking For More

Shehnaaz and Sidharth met inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and developed a close bond. Their chemistry was loved by all and viewers of the show also christened them SidNaaz out of love. Since then, the stories of their friendship became widely popular. Also Read - Broken But Beautiful 3 Teaser: Sidharth Shukla's 'Kabir Singh' Avatar Rules Hearts Again

Earlier this year, Sidharth also defended Shehnaaz after a paparazzi commented on her video wishing that ‘it was shot on a better phone.’ Sidharth took a stand for Shehnaaz and replied, “Bhai now that your concerns about a friend … let me just politely put it to your knowledge it was shot on the best possible phone ….for her fans … if you didn’t like it why did you put it up?”

Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in the music video Shona Shona together. The video was a treat for all SidNaaz fans.