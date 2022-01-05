Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Video: Actor Shehnaaz Gill, who was deeply affected after late actor Sidharth Shukla’s death, shared a video chat with his Guru, Brahma Kumari Shivani on Tuesday. Shehnaaz shared the almost hour-long conversation on her YouTube channel where she opened up about her spiritual journey where she revealed how she has restarted her life after her boyfriend Sidharth’s death. She titled the video ‘Reset and Restart’ and discussed how to deal with the negativity, pain and loss. In the video, while mentioning Sidharth Shukla, Gill said, “I always used to tell Siddharth that I have to talk to sister Shivani. I like her very much, but Siddharth always used to tell me ‘Yes, definitely. You chill’ and then, it eventually happened.”Also Read - Asim Riaz Says His Viral Post Was NOT For Shehnaaz Gill, Twitter Users Say 'You Were Still Wrong'

Shehnaaz Gill moves on..

Shehnaaz also shared her experiences of past two years in which she learnt how to be more patient and positive. Sister Shivani shared with examples how keeping negativity at bay is helpful and what one should do to keep themselves spirited. Later in the chat, Shehnaaz spoke about those whose souls have departed and said, "People lose dear ones. From what I have experienced, I feel we should not think that we should have stayed together for more time. Rather, we should think that we have such good memories together."

"I often think how that soul gave me so much knowledge. I could not analyse people before. I was very trusting and I was really innocent at that time but that soul taught me a lot," she added in reference to Sidharth Shukla.

Shehnaaz also alluded that crying at someone’s death will only cause more hurt and won’t help. To this Shivani responded by saying, “If we remain in pain, then even those who surround us will be unhappy. Not just that, even the soul who has gone will be troubled and feel the discomfort.”

Shehnaaz Gill shares her biggest distraction to get rid of pain

In the end of the video, Shehnaaz revealed her biggest distraction she uses to stay away from pain and that is makeup. In the long clip, she said that “Makeup is an art and it helps me get over the pain for sometime. I take out all my makeup and wear it. It gives me happiness.”

Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos of Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona. Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

