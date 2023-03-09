Home

Shehnaaz Gill Rushes to Pay Her Last Respects to Satish Kaushik at His Mumbai Residence – Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill joined Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhishek Bachchan among others as she offered her heartfelt condolences to the late actor's family at his residence.

Shehnaaz Gill Rushes to Pay Her Last Respects to Satish Kaushik at His Mumbai Residence - Watch Viral Video (Photo Created by Gaurav Gautam for india.com)

Shehnaaz Gill at Satish Kaushik’s funeral: Actor Shehnaaz Gill attended late actor Satish Kaushik’s last rites in Mumbai on Thursday. The Bigg Boss 13 star joined the likes of Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Arjun Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Ranbir Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others to pay her heartfelt condolences to the deceased actor. Kaushik, who was known as a versatile actor and director, shared an extremely close bond with Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, and Anil Kapoor among many others.

A video of Shehnaaz is going viral on social media in which she is seen stepping out of her car while moving towards Kaushik’s residence in Mumbai. She wears a white chikankari suit and doesn’t talk to the paps who keep taking her name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

The news of Satish Kaushik passing away came as a shock to the industry. The actor took part in Holi celebrations at Javed Akhtar’s house in Mumbai a day before his death. The happy glimpses from the festival went viral on social media where Kaushik could be seen posing with Akhtar, Mahima Chaudhary, Richa Chadha, and Ali Fazal.

Satish Kaushik’s mortal remains have been kept at his house in Mumbai. He suffered a heart attack while travelling in a car in Delhi-NCR. He reportedly felt uneasiness in his chest and asked his driver to rush him to the hospital. However, he passed away in his car.

Kaushik, in his 40-year-long career, gave many iconic roles, and also directed popular films. He helmed ‘Tere Naam‘ in the year 2003 which changed things for Salman Khan and made him the superstar that he is today. His performances in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Chhalaang, Sharmaji Namkeen, and other movies, made him the most relatable character artistes for generations. His legacy remains unmatchable. May he rest in peace!

