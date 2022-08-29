Shehnaaz Gill New Film Announcement: Actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill seems to be one hundred per cent in demand in the business. At least that’s what her latest post on Instagram suggests. The actor announced her new film titled 100% on Monday noon. Shehnaaz took to social media and shared the announcement teaser of her upcoming film in which she features alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is a Nightingale as She Sings 'Taaron ke Shehar', Fans Say 'Better Than Original' - Watch

The film 100% also marks the comeback of tainted director Sajid Khan who was away from the movie-making business after being accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. Taking to social media, the former Bigg Boss contestant wrote how her film is going to have 20% romance, 20% action, 20% confusion, 20% comedy, and 20% music. It is presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Amar Butala. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Turns Yogini as She Meditates Under Waterfall, SidNaazians Call Her 'Eighth Wonder'

WATCH SHEHNAAZ GILL'S NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT WITH JOHN ABRAHAM, RITEISH DESHMUKH AND NORA FATEHI:

The fans have been on cloud nine ever since Shehnaaz announced her new film. 100% will be taking over the theatres during Diwali next year. The excited fans, therefore, started trending ‘Diwali 2023 With Shehnaaz’ on Twitter as the news went viral on social media.

Shehnaaz has been getting back-to-back movie offers in Bollywood. This year especially has been all about her rise in the industry. Our best wishes to her!