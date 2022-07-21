Shehnaaz Gill Sensously Dances to Sofia Reyes’ ‘1,2,3’ in Hot Pink Mini Dress: Shehnaaz Gill slays it like a boss lady in her every fresh and unique avatar. Shehnaaz always likes to experiment with her looks and fashion choices as fans shower her with much love and appreciation. The actor recently grooved to Sofia Reyes’ 1,2,3 in hot pink mini dress in a viral video. Shehnaaz captioned her post as, “Roses are red 🌹violets are blue i am shehnaaz gill 💃 who are you ??” Shehnaaz’s former boyfreind and late actor Siddharth Shukla’s bond is her is still celebrated by netizens known as ‘SidNaaz fans,’ or ‘Sidnaazians.’ Shehnaaz shot to fame with Bigg Boss 13 where her special bond with Siddharth Shukla was much spoken about.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Pretty in Pink Cute Dress, Says ‘Amrika Ja Rahi Hoon Sanju Baba k Saath' - Viral Video

Shehnaaz can be seen dancing in her cute pink mini dress as she smiles and plays with flower petals. The actor dances and shows her jovial and bubbly side in this video. A fan wrote, “We are #sidnaazians 🤩.” Another person commented, “Cutie #shehnaazgill ❤️.” A fan also wrote, “So gorgeous #shehnaazgill❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill In A Backless Silver Gown Twirls On The Red Carpet, Check Out Her Fairytale Moment- Pics & Videos

Check out the fan reactions:

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi actress and singer who is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Shehnaaz was also seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

