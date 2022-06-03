Shehnaaz Gill’s Viral Pool Photos: Shehnaaz Gill is beating the summer heat in style, the Bigg Boss fame actress who is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan has set the internet on fire with her latest post on social media. Donning a white monokini Sehnaaz struck some sultry poses for the cameras leaving fans gushing over her stunning look. The actress kept her makeup minimal with smudgy kohled eyes and pale pink lip tint. Sharing the photos Shehnaaz wrote: summer vibes.Also Read - IIFA 2022: Date, Timings, Nominations, Actors' Performances And Everything You Need to Know

Check out Shehnaaz Gill’s post below:

Soon as Shehnaaz shared the post, it went viral within no time, her fans loved her latest photos. One of them commented, “Enna sona kyu rab ne banaya” Another fan wrote, “On fire🔥”. Many fans and followers of the actress rushed to the comment section and filled it with heart and fire emojis. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Disha Parmar Enjoys Romantic Dinner Date With Hubby Rahul Vaidya- See Mushy Pics

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

A few days ago, Shehnaaz had attended an event organised by the Brahma Kumaris. The event was held at the hospital inaugurating a new operation theatre of Brahma Kumaris’ hospital in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill has started shooting for her debut Bollywood film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali alongside Salman Khan. Shehnaaz’s look from the film was also leaked on social media where it appeared that she is playing a south Indian woman.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is helmed by Farhad Samji.The film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge in lead roles. According to reports, Notebook actor Zaheer Iqbal will also be a part of the movie most likely he will be paired opposite Shehnaaz Gill in the film.