Shehnaaz Gill Dance Performance: Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the popular names in the industry. Not only on TV but, the diva has made her name in Bollywood too. Shehnaaz Gill, on Sunday, attended Umang 2022, a charity show organised by the Mumbai police annually in Mumbai where she set the stage on fire with her first-ever live dance performance. Before her performance, Shehnaaz Gill said that this is her first stage performance so if you like it then cheer her up, If you don’t like it, still cheer her up.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Enters on Bike, Opens His Arm, Grooves to ‘I Am The Best’ at Umang 2022, SRKians Go Crazy – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill in a blingy pink and golden lehenga grooved to Katrina Kaif’s ‘Chikni Chameli’ and the latest film JugJugg Jeeyo’s ‘Nach Punjaban’. Fans took to Twitter to celebrate her performance. A user wrote, “Shehnaaz : “Main pehli baar live performance karne jaa rahi hun aap logon ke liye acha lage to thank u, nahin lage toh phir bhi acha boliye”. Another one wrote, “When I see shehnaaz I remember “Work Hard In Silence Let success Make A Noise “. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill in Black Polka Dot Dress Grooves on a Boat, Shows Importance of Self-Love, Watch

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s dance performances at Umang 2022:

#SHEHNAAZGILL today at Police show Umang where she performed live with Anil Kapoor on his track Naach Punjaban @ishehnaaz_gill pic.twitter.com/IgkeIL1n88 — Bollywood Spy media (@officer_acc) June 27, 2022



Umang 2022 witnessed Shah Rukh Khan, Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, etc. Shah Rukh Khan’s dance performance has become the major highlight of Umang 2022 as he made a grand entry with a bike and struck his signature pose and grooved to ‘I am the best’ song.

Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s performance:

Kartik Aaryan grooved to Bhool Bhulaiyaa song in a white suit

Kartik Aaryan really the best dancer of his gen!And gosh he looks so hawtt!! @TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/Wpndo2XSVo — ♡ (@StanningKartik) June 26, 2022

