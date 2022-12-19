Shehnaaz Gill Sets The Stage on Fire With Thumkas, Gidda Performance During Ramp Walk – Watch Viral Video

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts sexy thumkas and gidda steps during a ramp walk in Delhi. Watch viral videos here.

Shehnaaz Gill recently walked the ramp of designer Ken Ferns at the Indian Designer Show season 4 in Delhi. The videos and pictures of Shehnaaz have gone viral as she set the stage on fire with her smoking hot and serious ramp walk and dance moves (gidda) with the designer. Shehnaaz performed bhangra in the end with all smiles and the happy audience cheered for her. Shehnaaz Gill left the audience spellbound as she entered the stage in a soft pink shimmery mermaid gown.

Shehnaaz Gill posted a video from the fashion show last night. She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in these stunning snaps and she captioned the post, “Thank you everyone 😍”. Fans were absolutely in love with her look. She does little thumka on the stage to lighten up the audience while she was walking.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s viral videos from the last night’s fashion show in Delhi

IDS SHOWSTOPPER SHEHNAAZ ❤ pic.twitter.com/IjdAyRaIHt — 😘Dimpy❤️Tu Yaheen Hai Sidharth❤️ (@Dimpy66687338) December 19, 2022

Shehnaazians were elated to see Shehnaaz’s bhangra video. A fan wrote, “We proud of you meri ghudiya.” One more fan commented, “Baby you rocked the ramp …. I was Soo excited … And that bhangra with Ken I loved this bestie duo.” Another user commented, “It’s was awesome ramp walk darling Shehnaaz”.