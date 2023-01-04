Shehnaaz Gill Shares BTS Moments With Guru Randhawa, Video Shows Their Cute, Romantic And Funny Moments, Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa's cute and romantic video from the sets of Moon Rise go viral. Watch the video.

Actress Shehnaaz Gill will be seen romancing Guru Randhawa in an upcoming song Moon Rise. The song will be released on January 10, 2023. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz gave a glimpse of their chemistry in a BTS video. Shehnaaz and Guru laugh, pose cutely for the video. They can be seen having a good amount of fun while shooting the song. Dressed in pink, Shehnaaz was in Guru’s arms who wore a sky blue shirt.

In the clip, Shehnaaz Gill was seen instructing everyone on set and laughing while romancing Guru. She captioned the video as, “Caption khud likh lo…Mujhe nhi kuch samaj aa raha 😂 @gururandhawa (You can write the caption, I am unable to think of one).”

Netizens expressed in the comments how much they are loving the chemistry between the two and how Guru is so shy around Shehnaaz. A user wrote, “Guru just looks soo confused and sharmata bohot zyada hai.” Another wrote, “Not a single word i have understood 😂😂 except for ” LIGHT ” & that clearly represents you . . 😘 – also ” LIGHT SHIRT 👕 DE ” ? 🤔🤔 😋😋😋”.

Check the video of Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa:

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video wherein she is telling Guru to look at her and not elsewhere while shooting for a scene in the song. Shehnaaz looked hot in a red dress.

This year Shehnaaz is also going to be seen in Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.