Shehnaaz Gills post for Sidharth Shukla: The late actor's sudden death has left behind a huge void in the country. Sidharth Shukla left everyone in a state of shock with his death at the young age of 40. Shukla died of heart attack. His fans, friends and colleagues remembered him today on his 41st birthday. Sidharth's best closest friend Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be dating him, posted a throwback picture of the actor, in which he could be seen smiling with all his heart. The photo is edited and wings have been added on Sidharth's shoulders and he looks like an angel. Without any caption, Shehnaaz shared the pic. Fondly called 'Sidnaaz' by admirers, Shehnaaz and Sidharth fans commented on the post with heart emojis.

Shehnaaz received a whole lot of love as her friends and Bollywood celebs left heart emojis and supportive messages for her in the comments section.

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)



Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13, which the late actor won. They also featured together in a couple of music videos, including Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.