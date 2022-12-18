Shehnaaz Gill Shows Hot Dance Moves on Ghani Syaani, Carries Bharti Singh’s Son Laksh at Wedding, SidNaazians React – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently grooved to her new song Ghani Syaani and carried Bharti Singh's son Laksh at a wedding. - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Shows Hot Dance Moves on Ghani Syaani, Carries Bharti Singh's Son Laksh at Wedding, SidNaazians React - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Hot Dance Moves on Ghani Syaani: Shehnaaz Gill never misses an opportunity to mesmerize her fans and followers. From posting her pictures with new fashion experiments to travel hikes the actor knows how to win hearts. Shehnaaz once again impressed SidNaazians with two of her videos from Kaushal and Hina’s wedding that have gone viral. In one of the videos, she is grooving to her latest music video Ghani Syaani. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor looks stunning in a sexy floral printed blouse with deep neckline and matching saree. Shehnaaz was later seen carrying Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh. Netizens hailed her in both clips that are breaking the internet. The videos were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIDEO FROM KAUSHAL AND HINA’S WEDDING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL VIDEOS:

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.