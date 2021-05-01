Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill has proved that even she can speak in English. She took to Instagram sharing a video in which she can be seen singing Justin Bieber’s Peaches. Shehnaaz shared a video on said, “Kaun kehta hai mujhe English nahi aati? Chahe Punjabi touch hai. English English hi hoti hai, chahe kisi bhi language mein bolo (Who says I don’t know how to speak in English? So what if it has a Punjabi touch? English is English, no matter what accent you speak it in).” She then went on singing Peaches by Justin Bieber. Also Read - Pavitra Punia Says Dad is Fine But Mom is Worried About Inter-Faith Relationship With Eijaz Khan

Shehnaaz has repeatedly mentioned in the past that she is not fluent in the language. Her fans are loving her singing demonstration. Several fans took to the comment section of Shehnaaz’s post praising her singing skills. One of her fans wrote, ”We know baby girl u r working hard on ur weaknesses and turning out them into ur strength.” Another social media user wrote, ”Singer Shahnaz is always superior.” Also Read - Rakhi Sawant Drops Video of Mom Catwalking in Hospital - Watch

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz also asked her fans to stay indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Stay home be safe. Pick up a new hobby or get better at an old one. Many ways to stay entertained indoors. We are responsible for our own safety,” she wrote.

But seems like Shehnaaz loves listening to Justin Bieber’s songs. Earlier this month, she shared a video grooving to Justin Bieber’s song ‘Intentions’. In that video, she could be seen clad in a sleeveless black top teamed up with a skirt and matching boots.