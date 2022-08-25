Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill is also a singer. Her latest singing video proves that Shehnaaz has a soulful and mesmerising voice that has made us watch the clip on loop. On Wednesday, the Bigg Boss fame took to her Instagram to treat her fans with a video where she crooned Kaise Hua from Kabir Singh. In the video, Shehnaaz was seen sporting a white printed t-shirt with cycling shorts and looked comfy in a simple bun. Her expressions and voice kept her fans hooked. “This is for my fans❤️❤️Thank you @vishalmishraofficial for making a special one”, the actress captioned. The video has garnered 659,542 likes.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Ran Away From Home at 22 And Blocked Her Family: 'Returned Only When I Became Famous'

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans got emotional and remembered late actor Sidharth Shukla who was Gill’s boyfriend. “Your every fan lovess you back more than anything 😭😭😭❤️”, wrote a fan. Another mentioned Sidharth Shukla’s name in a tweet. He wrote, “AFTER LISTENING TO THIS NOW I’M MISSING OUR CHAMPION.” The third fan commented, “Tears in my eyes! Miss u our star Sidharth.” Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shukla's Demise: 'Duniya Ke Aage Roge Toh Log Bolenge Sympathy Gain...'

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Also Read - Salman Khan Shares His New Look In Long Hair As He Shoots For Bhaijaan In Leh-Ladakh- See Pic

Shehnaaz Gill had earlier paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla by singing Tu Yaheen Hai two months after his demise.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali where she will be seen with talented actors like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu and Aayush Sharma.