Shehnaaz Gill recently scolded her bodyguard for pushing fans while they tried to take selfies as SidNaazians praised her.

Shehnaaz Gill Slams Bodyguard For Pushing Fans While Taking Selfies, SidNaazians Say 'Proud of You'

Shehnaaz Gill Slams Bodyguard For Pushing Fans: Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to win hearts as success has not taken away her humility. As the actor was already breaking the internet by hugging an emotional fan, Shehnaaz once again showcased compassion towards her fandom. Recently, when she was surrounded by people for pictures at a Dubai event, her bodyguard started pushing them. Shehnaaz slammed his security person and told him not to interrupt while people are peacefully taking selfies. Netizens lauded the actor for being kind towards her fan base. SidNaazians hailed the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor for being sensitive towards her fans.

SHEHNAAZ GILL SLAMS BODYGAURD

As her bodyguard tried to push her fan away who came for selfies, the actor strictly told him, “Guys relax, what happened? I want to take photos with my fans.” When the security personnel again tried to push the fans away she angrily scolded them and told, “Kya problem kya hai, panic kyun ho rahe ho? Kya karne aaye hain woh yahan pe, (bas) photo lene (what is the problem, why are you creating panic? Fans are here just to take some pictures).”

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL CLIP:

So proud of her..she understands the feelings of all her fans how emotional they are about her and coming to these events for her..may god bless her and protect her from all harm 🧿🙏 — JustMortal (@JustMortal21) November 19, 2022

That’s why I love #ShehnaazGill she respect her fans and she know value of love

Sana hamesha AISE hi rehna

May Allah give u lots of success 🧿🧿❤️❤️❤️ — SYEDA BAREEHA (@BareehaAbbas) November 19, 2022

She is the only celebrity till now fighting for her fans with others…. She respects them (her fans) so much…. Keep flying babe👏👏👏💞 — Abdullah Khalid (@ZeeshanXsaeed) November 19, 2022

Sweetest Shehnaaz gill she’s so beautiful.. MaaShaAllah may Allah bless her more ..And she stays this happy and positive forever — Anushka Durrani (@AnushkaDurrani) November 19, 2022

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

