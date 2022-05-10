Shehnaaz Gill outfit price: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry. With her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, the trendy actor came to prominence. Shehnaaz Gill’s weight loss was a game-changer in her career, and she is now regarded as a style icon by many. With her sizzling hot pictures, Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans. The Shehnaazians (her fans) fell in love with the TV celebrity every time she posts a photo from one of her photoshoots on social media. Shehnaaz Gill has progressed from the cutest to the hottest throughout time.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Dances to Punjabi Song ‘Aaj Din Khushiyan Da Sajna’ in Yellow Suit With Brahma Kumaris – Watch Viral Video

In the recent Instagram post shared by Shehnaaz, she is looking absolutely stunning in a red off-shoulder leather corset with white leather pants. She paired it with transparent heels and kept her hair open that made her look even more stunning. She sported black round sunglasses with silver studs that just vibed with the outfit. Shehnaaz Gill captioned the picture as, ” Today’s ray of sunshine is here .. ☀️☀️”. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Speech at Brahma Kumaris' Campaign Goes Viral: ‘Mein Bahut Strong Hu…’ - Watch

As soon as the actor posted pictures on Instagram, the fans couldn’t stop expressing their reactions. One user wrote, “This girl is on fire”. Not just the fans drooled over her outfit, but they loved how she seductively posed for the pictures. “In love with the pose, diva”, another fan wrote. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional After Meeting Brahmakumari Sisters at Girl Empowerment Campaign; SidNaaz Fans Say ‘Humari Shehnaaz’

Shehnaaz Gill seductively poses in hot red corset and white pants:

The outfit Shehnaaz Gill wore is from a very popular designer label It Girl. The Red leather corset is priced at Rs 2,550 and the white pants are worth Rs 2950. It is now available on the website if you want to incorporate in your wardrobe. The whole outfit is valued at Rs 5,500.

Check out the whopping price of the outfit worn by Shehnaaz Gill:

The hot red off-shoulder leather corset is priced at Rs 2,550

The white pants are priced at Rs 2,950

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be reportedly working in Salman Khan’s next Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It will be Shehnaaz’s Bollywood debut.

What do you guys think of Shehnaaz Gill’s outfit? Tell us in the comments below.