Shehnaaz Gill Soaks Sun in Hot Red Dress During Phuket Vacay, Fans Say ‘Keher Dha Dia’

Shehnaaz Gill drops a new set of photos from her holiday in Phuket. Check out her latest pictures in a red dress as she poses on a beach.

Shehnaaz Gill poses in red in new beach pictures from Phuket (Photo: Instagram/ Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill viral pics: Shehnaaz Gill broke the internet on Tuesday morning as she dropped a set of sensuous photos online. The actor, who was recently seen in her debut Bollywood film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘ was wearing a short red dress as she posed on a beach. Shehnaaz is currently enjoying a vacation in Phuket and the photos are clicked around the stunning blue waters. The first photo shows her soaking in the sun with wet hair and glistening skin. The second photo shows Shehnaaz looking away from the camera as she poses in front of the sprawling sea and hills. In the third photo, she simply enjoys a happy moment while sitting on a deckchair.

Shehnaaz looks absolutely lovely in that shade of red in a no-makeup avatar. She plays with the sand and poses alongside the beachline in this viral photoshoot. The actor’s fans commented on her post and made it go viral on social media as soon as she released the pictures online. While one fan wrote, “Kya kehar dha ri hai baby tu subha subha 🥵❤️ (sic),” another wrote, “Subha subha itni hotness koi A.C chaladho Uffff 🔥🔥🔥 (sic).”

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S HOT BEACH PICTURES IN A RED DRESS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz has been sharing many photos from her vacation in Phuket. The actor is having a good time away from the haunting glare of the paps and the gossip about her rumoured relationship with Raghav Juyal.

Even though Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ couldn’t perform well at the Box Office, Shehnaaz’s fans appreciated her presence in the film. Many fans also took to Twitter to mention how they were expecting more of her in the film. She will next be seen in a new movie alongside John Abraham, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi – a Sajid Khan directorial titled ‘100 %‘.

Your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s pictures in a red dress?

