Mumbai: Shehnaaz Gill, who has gone into a shell after her boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla passed away. Shukla passed away after a massive heart attack on 2nd September at the age of 40. Shehnaaz was most affected by his death and it was during the promotions of Honsla Rakh, she was seen back at work. Now, ahead of Sidharth Shukla’s birth anniversary, Shehnaaz was spotted visiting an orphanage to meet the kids. There are several photos and videos from Amritsar’s orphanage. The fans are elated to see Shehnaaz trying to do things that make her feel happy after whatever she went through after her boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Spends Time at Orphanage Ahead of Sidharth Shukla's 41st Birth Anniversary, #SidNaaz Fans Call Her 'The Strongest'

Fans on Twitter started trending #Sidnaaz after seeing Shehnaaz wearing Sidharth’s specs. Apart from her outfit, fans noticed her specs as they found it is same as Sidharth. The actor wore jeans, boots, a green full sleeves tee and paired it with a woollen shrug. Shehnaaz visited Pingalwara, a shelter for the destitute in Amritsar and spent time with the kids and old people. Also Read - 'Har Cheez Fame Nahi Hota!' Bigg Boss 12 Fame Saba Khan Slams Sambhavna Seth Over Sidharth Shukla's Death Vlog | Exclusive

IG post by viral Shehnaaz visited an orphanage (pingalwara) in Amritsar Super proud of you @ishehnaaz_gill You’re my heart & pride https://t.co/LmUXxZsoqb #WeLoveYouShehnaaz #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/2HZqhibExg — ✨Avila ✨Shehnaazian✨ (@AvilaSrivastav1) November 30, 2021

Also Read - Sidharth Shukla’s Family to Release Late Actor’s Rap on His Birth Anniversary, December 12

Shehnaaz in B P S School of Special Education,Pingalwara♥️

Meri Bachi🤗🤗

She went here today with her mom n dad♥️She went to golden temple also🙏Uncle ki snap thi😀

Suddenly she looks so mature n grown up🥺

Always spreading smiles♥️wherever she goes🤗🤗

P.S KTHM yaad aaya😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/pMPngyU5wb — SidNaaz_Deewani (@DeewaniSidnaaz) November 30, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ SHEHNAAZ KAUR GILL✨🦁 (@selfnaaz)

Never Seen Such A Down To Earth Celebrity Like @ishehnaaz_gill 🙏❤️ PROUD TO Stan!!#ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/dNLW61TC4z — AYAAN🦁 (@BB_13AYAAN) December 1, 2021



Fans are happy to see Shehnaaz Gill getting back in her life as she was left devastated after Sidharth’s demise.