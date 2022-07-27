Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill rose to stardom with her stint in Bigg Boss season 13. The Punjabi actor enjoys a massive fan following owing to her simplicity and charm. Shehnaaz, who keeps trending on social every second day, keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts and she did it again. The actor recently posted an adorable Q&A video on her social media account, giving her admirers a wonderful opportunity to learn more about her.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Gives Princess Vibes in Sexy Tube Gown With Lace Ruffle Detailing, Fan Says ‘Shona Pari’

Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in the three-minute movie charmingly pressuring her driver to engage in conversation with her in order to pass the time while travelling. Sharing the video on her Instagram account, she captioned it, "Jab main bore hoti hu toh main …. apne app ko entertain kar hi leti hu," along with a flower emoji.

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in her latest video as she dons a yellow blazer. The actor rode around the city and told her driver that she had been looking forward to the rains and was delighted that they had finally arrived. She admitted that she finds comfort in the sound of the rains.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram Video:

Shehnaaz Gill Talks About Her Favourite Movie, Dinner, Mumbai And Other Things:

Shehnaaz Gill told that ‘Devil Wears Prada’ is her favourite movie and that she likes light food such as dal chawal for her dinner. The actor also revealed that she likes to do window shopping and enjoys watching herself on TV or any big screen post the filming.

When her driver asked about the city she lives in, she quickly expressed her love for Mumbai. She said, “Mujhe Mumbai me rehna pasand hai. Kyuki muje Mumbai ne sab kuch diya hai (I love living in Mumbai because this city has given me everything.)”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which was early titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. As per reports, the actor has also been approached for Rhea Kapoor’s next film.

