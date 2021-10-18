Mumbai: Short clips of Shehnaaz Gill from Honsla Rakh promotions have been going viral. The recent one was about that time in the interview when Shehnaaz spoke about late actor Sidharth Shukla, who played a crucial role in her life. When Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa talked about each other’s shortcomings, they talked about Gill’s work in Bigg Boss 13.Also Read - Honsla Rakh Box Office Opening Weekend: Rs 17.5 Crore Worldwide Gross; Mass Win For Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh

Shehnaaz called herself a queen in BB13 and when Sonam called her hero of Bigg Boss, she immediately replied, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero koi aur tha (hero was someone else)” indirectly mentioning Sidharth Shukla in her speech. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Pinches Shehnaaz Gill's Nose in a Cute Poster of Adhura, His Last Music Video

Watch the video here:



Sidharth Shukla, who was rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz Gill passed away on September 2. His demise has left a huge void in Shehnaaz’s heart. Netizens hailed her courage and professionalism. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Review: Shehnaaz Gill-Diljit Dosanjh's Film Has an Unplanned Child, But Planned Laughter And a Lot of Entertainment!

Earlier, a source, who knew the details of Shehnaaz, spoke to Bollywood Life and shared that the actor is trying to remain strong and even cries in between. She has been in regular touch with Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita maa. The source said, “She is trying hard to stay strong but when reality strikes, she realises that her world has crumbled. She has lost the spunk and spark that she is known for.”

Watch the full interview here:



Honsla Rakh shattered all Punjabi films’ opening records. Shehnaaz Gill starrer earned Rs 17.5 crores in three days as per the Box Office Collection.