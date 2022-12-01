Shehnaaz Gill Tears up During Emotional Interaction With Ayushmann Khurrana, SidNaazians React – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional in Her Chat Show: Shehnaaz Gill known for her fashion statements and melodious voice is slaying with her new chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor recently interviews Ayushmann Khurrana. The candid interview gone viral had moments of fun and emotions. While speaking about celebrities expressing themselves in public, Shehnaaz broke down in front of the An Action Hero actor. Ayushmann told Shehnaaz during the interaction, “You are getting a lot of love from people. Which is a great thing. But to maintain this kind of innocence is a very hard thing to do in our world. But you have done that. I try to be as real as I can be. But I cannot be open and say what is in my heart, unlike you. After you reach a certain position, you cannot share your emotions openly. There’s pressure as people judge you.”

SHEHNAAZ GILL FEELS ACTORS ARE SCARED OF JUDGEMENT

The actor responded as she stated, “I feel we are scared of people’s judgement. I don’t think we actors should take that pressure, because we too have a life. If there’s a happy emotion, there’s also a sad emotion, why hide that? Why do we hide and cry, but laugh in front of others? I feel everyone should show their emotions as it is a natural part of life.” Ayushmann reacted to Shehnaaz as he mentioned, “You are very courageous, you share your emotions without any fear, you say what is on your mind.”

AYUSHMANN KHURRANA CONSOLES SHEHNAAZ GILL AS SHE GETS EMOTIONAL

Shehnaaz got emotional listening to the actor and revealed, “Main apko sach bolun, main bhi abhi apne emotions thoda dabane lagi hoon. Jaise mere life mein bhi emotional moments aye hain, par main kabhi kisiko bata nahi saki kyunki log likhte the ki ‘sympathy le rahi hai’ (to be honest, I too have started controlling my emotions in public as when I was going through a tough time, people had started writing that I was trying to gain sympathy)… Why am I crying? It’s too much… toh log tumhe judge karte hai (people judge you)…” While consoling her, Ayushmann concluded as he said, “We artists are very emotional, hence I feel it is better that we don’t come out publicly with our emotions… The more you climb up the ladder of success, the more you have to control your emotions in front of others…”

SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL VIDEO GETS EMOTIONAL REACTION FROM SIDNAAZIANS:

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

