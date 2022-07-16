TV stars red carpet look: The creme-de-la-creme of Bollywood and TV industry attended an award show on Friday night. The star-studded event in Mumbai that saw the likes of Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and many other celebs in attendance. All these celebs out their best fashion foot forward as they graced the event in best outfit from their collection. TV divas like Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, Rashami Desai too arrived at the event in their head turning outfits.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill In A Backless Silver Gown Twirls On The Red Carpet, Check Out Her Fairytale Moment- Pics & Videos

TV divas’ sizzling red carpet looks:

While Shehnaaz gave princess vibe in her backless gown, Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi looked super trendy in a black and gold mini dress. On the other hand Rashami Desai oozed oomph in a see-through thigh-high slit sultry number. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is Ken Ferns' 'Gudiya Rani' in New Video, Channelises Her Inner 90s Diva - Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill



Shehnaaz Gill channeled her inner Cinderella in a backless silver-grey gown. The actress was all smiles as she posed for the paps and she even twirled for them. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash: 'I Can See How Honestly Karan Kundrra Loves Me And His Feelings Are So Pure'

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash looked super trendy in a black and gold mini dress, her hair tied in a high ponytail. She arrived with her beau Karan who looked dapper in a suit.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai gave mermaid vibes in a stunning see-through shimmery blue body-hugging gown with a thigh-high slit.

Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan made jaws drop in a gorgeous in a blue body-hugging gown with a see-through mesh neckline.

Helly Shah

Helly Shah, too stunned everyone as she walked red carpet looking surreal in a silver shimmery gown with a deep neck.

So out of all these gorgeous ladies, which TV actress do you think impressed the most on the red carpet?