Mumbai: It has been a month since actor Sidharth Shukla’s demise. Both his fans and family members are trying hard to come to the terms with his sudden demise. However, the pain of losing him seems too deep to heal just yet. And the same is being experienced by actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill who was rumoured to be dating Sidharth. Shehnaaz has shut herself from the outside world since then and last month only there were reports that surfaced that Shehnaaz is not in a position to shoot as she is still reeling under the pain of losing Sidharth. However, the producer of Honsla Rakh has finally managed to convince Shehnaaz Gill to shoot the song with them. She will be shooting with the unit on October 7.Also Read - 'Shehnaaz Kaur Gill Shukla' Trends After THIS Video From Honsla Rakh Sets Goes Viral | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)



Producer Diljit Thind tells TOI, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.” Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Twitter Reactions: Netizens Heap Praises On Shehnaaz Gill, Say 'Dhamaal Kar Diya'

Speaking about Shehnaaz Gill’s mental state, the producer updated, “She has been through a very difficult phase and is still grieving the loss. It must have taken a lot of courage for her to agree to fulfill her professional commitment. She is like family and that’s the reason we don’t wish to impose anything on her. I just want her to get back to her normal work schedule for her own sanity.” Also Read - Honsla Rakh Trailer Out: Diljit Dosanjh-Shehnaaz Gill Go On Roller-Coaster Parenthood Ride And It's ROFL