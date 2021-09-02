Shehnaaz Gill on Sidharth Shukla Death: After the news of Sidharth Shukla’s demise was all over the internet and TV channels, fans of SidNaaz started looking for Shehnaaz Gill. They even checked her social media posts to keep track of her reaction post on her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s demise. Shehnaaz has shared a great bond with Sidharth ever since their stint in Bigg Boss 13. But do you know it was Shehnaaz who rushed to the hospital with Sidharth? As mentioned in a report in India Today, Shehnaaz Gill took Sidharth Shukla’s body to Cooper hospital on Thursday morning, September 2. Mumbai’s hospital confirmed Sidharth’s death and one of the hospital officials mentioned the death time – 9:25 am. He was brought dead to the hospital.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla Death: Dabboo Ratnani Shares Black Blank Post, Reveals ‘We Were Scheduled To Shoot Soon’

It has been said that last night Sidharth Shukla took medicine before sleeping and didn't wake up. The late asked her mom for water at around 3:30 am and then went to sleep. He was feeling uneasy since last night. As per the police, he must have died during his sleep. Before taking him to Cooper Hospital, the family called another doctor at the house who declared him dead in the wee hours on Thursday.

Shehnaaz's father, Santokh Singh Sukh shared details about his daughter that she is not doing well. He told Spotboye, "I spoke to her. She is not fine. My son Shehbaaz has left for Mumbai to be with her and I will be going later. I am not in the condition to talk right now. I cannot believe whatever has happened."