Shehnaaz Gill Bhangra Dance on Ramp: Pollywood and Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill has recently walked the ramp at Ahmedabad Times Fashion Week for Delhi-based designer Samant Chauhan where she presented the grand finale show. Shehnaaz looked absolutely gorgeous in her bridal avatar as she wore a heavy embellished red lehenga with a long blouse and a beautiful intricate dupatta with Kiran lace. Shehnaaz Gill also paid tribute to late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as she danced her heart out and performed bhangra on Sidhu Moosewala’s song Sohne Lagde.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill as a Bride, Makes Ramp Debut And We Just Can’t Get Over Her Look, Watch Video

Shehnaaz Gill made her debut at the ramp in a bridal avatar. She acted, walked, and posed like a bride. She completed the look with a subtle yet classy maang tikka, matha patti along with a bridal necklace from Finnati.

A look at Shehnaaz Gill’s dance performance at the ramp:

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s full video here:

Shehnaaz Gill, on the work front, will be seen in Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead, alongside Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal, who allegedly play Salman Khan’s brothers.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh.