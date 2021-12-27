Mumbai: Actor Shehnaaz Gill recently attended a close friend’s engagement in Mumbai where she dressed in a stunning shimmery black dress that looked amazing on her. The side slit deep-neck black dress worn by Shehnaaz was so apt for the function. There are several pictures and videos from the engagement where the actor is seen posing with several other friends from the TV industry. Also, there is a video of Shehnaaz Gill from the event where the Ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestant grooved to Dhadak’s Zingaat song. The viral clip shows Shehnaaz learning steps of Zingaat and then performing with a high spirit on the dance floor.Also Read - Viral Video: Tanzania's Kili Paul Grooves to Nora Fatehi’s ‘Dance Meri Rani’, Impresses Indians | Watch

The video has been doing rounds on the internet and Shehnaazians (Shehnaaz Gill’s fans) were amazed to see the diva getting back in her life after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Reunite With Caretaker After 14 Months, Video Makes People Emotional | Watch

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s video:

Several other actors from the TV industry such as Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh and many others were seen at the party. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi posed for a picture with Shehnaaz, Kashmera, Georgia Andriani in the frame. Also Read - Viral Video: Amazon Driver Saves Customer's Daughter and Pet From Pit Bull Attack. Watch

Take a look at the glamorous pics:

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh along with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The movie and Shehnaaz’s performance in it won everyone’s heart.

Isn’t she pretty? Your thoughts!