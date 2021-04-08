Mumbai: Punjabi actor and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill has turned heads with her drool-worthy pictures. She never misses a chance to get in touch with her fans through her social media page. This time, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant has won millions of hearts with her latest pics where she donned a red turban, inspired by singer and her Honsal Rakh co-star Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz Gill is quite active on social media and gave a glimpse of her turban look. The transformation of turning a boy has impressed her fans as they want more details on the look. The pictures have gone viral and the comment box is full of heart emojis and text ‘Sardar Ji’. Also Read - Diljit Dosanjh Finally Poses With Shehnaaz Gill After Wrapping up Their Film Honsla Rakh - See Viral Photo

One of the users wrote: “Diljit ji da inspired look nahi aa, yeh Punjabi da inspired look aa she is promoting her culture and shes one proud punjaban!!! clearly!!!”. Another one wrote: “Cutu sardarji”. “Proudly representing her place ❤️”, wrote the third one. Also Read - Harman Baweja- Sasha Ramchandani Sangeet: Raj Kundra Performs Bhangra on Diljit Dosanjh's GOAT - Video

Have a look at the pictures of Shehnaaz Gill as Sikh:

Also Read - Vindu Dara Singh Opens Up on Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill Bonding: They Have Soft Corner For Each Other, But Not Sure If They Are in Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaazgill Page (@shehnaazgill121)

On April 2, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh announced the wrap of Honsla Rakh that also stars Sonam Bajwa in important roles. When the actor had flown to Canada with the team of the film and began shooting, Shehnaaz’s fans were extremely happy over her first major film. However, this is the first time Diljit, Shehnaaz will be seen together. Honsla Rakh will be released this Dussehra, 15th October 2021.

Earlier, in an Instagram Live session, Shehnaaz had revealed that it was her dream to work with Badshah and Diljit, which had now come true. Shehnaaz’ song with Badshah Fly received positive reviews from her fans. The song has garnered over 32 million views.