Bigg Boss 13 Shehnaaz Gill never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness on social media. The diva enjoys a very loyal fan base of 7.2 million on Instagram. On Tuesday, Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of super hot pictures of her in a pink top and black shorts. No doubt, the diva raised the temperatures. The comment section was full of fire emojis and there were many of her fans who wrote that she is one of the hottest beauty queens and call her the National crush of India. With a heart emoji, Shehnaaz Gill shared her sultry pics that can fade away your mid-week blues. Also Read - 'Tu Aag Hai Aag', Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Shehnaaz Gill's Hot Photos Showing Off Her Incredible Waistline

Check Shehnaaz Gill’s drool-worthy photos:

In the pics, Shehnaaz Gilll seemed all cool and did justice with her oh-so-casual look. Her fans were quick to point out how she seems to have lost many kilos from her Bigg Boss days. They couldn’t control her gorgeous avatar.

Shehnaaz is busy these days as she is currently shooting in Canada for her upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Baweja.

A few days ago, the diva striked in an orange crop top, blue denim and looked breathtaking gorgeous in the pics shared by her.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill got featured in a music video ‘Fly’ along with Badshah. The song is shot in Kashmir and it will give you a trip of snow-clad mountains and perfect romance. The song is loved by all the Punjabi folks as the track has peppy music and lyrics. The song has garnered over 26 million views.