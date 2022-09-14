Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill has upped her fashion game ever since her stint in Bigg Boss was appreciated. After BB, Shehnaaz lost oodles of weight and had a unique style vision. She recently was spotted at friend and actor Sidharth Nigam’s birthday bash flaunting her look in denim-on-denim. The self-proclaimed ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ created ripples on the internet as she made a stylish entry. Denim outfits are one of the evergreen items in one’s wardrobe and Shehnaaz pulled off the look so well. She wore a crop top, pairing it up with a denim jacket and jeans, and flaunted her million-dollar smile in front of the paps. Shehnaaz Gill was escorted with singer Jassie Gill to the venue.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Speaks on Learning From Salman Khan: 'He Has Told Me That I Can...'

Check out the videos and photos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A few days ago, Shehnaaz Gill visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi. The popular actress looked lovely in a yellow Anarkali as she accompanied her brother Shahbaz while seeking blessings from Ganpati Bappa. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Keeps Sidharth Shukla Close to Her Heart in These Pics From Her Visit to Lalbaugcha Raja - See Viral Photos

Shehnaaz Gill bagged Sajid Khan’s directorial starring John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi. The film has been titled ‘100%’ and will hit the screens next year.

