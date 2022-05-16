Shehnaaz Gill First Look From Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. A leaked photo of Shehnaaz is going viral where she is seen getting out of her vanity van in a gorgeous saree. She looked breathtaking gorgeous in long tresses and gajra. Fans on social media have circulated her videos and pictures in traditional attire and announced that it’s Shehnaaz Gill’s first look from Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Misses Sidharth Shukla as She Gears Up For Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali With Salman Khan

After Salman Khan shared her first look from the same film, Shehnaazians (Shehnaaz Gill’s fans) were waiting for her look. It was recently revealed that she has been roped in for Salman’s next which will be releasing during Christmas aka Salman’s birthday. A fan page wrote, “Shehnaaz will play the role of daughter of South Indian family in this film whose elder brother is Salman Khan”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut is 'Tiger Shroff Plus Hrithik Roshan' in Dhaakad Trailer 2, Says Ram Gopal Varma, Do You Agree? - Watch Video

Netizens were in awe to see Shehnaaz’s look. A fan wrote, “insha’Allah SHEHNAAZ Gill FAN’S DREAM COMES TRUE Can’t Wait For Announcement!! Shehnaaz Gill Fans Will Rule Box Office insha’Allah ❤️ Dear @ishehnaaz_gill We promise You It is our job to make your project a Success #ShehnaazGill”. Another fan wrote, “Can’t wait for the official announcement please”. Also Read - Salman Khan Wishes The Best For Team Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut Says, 'Thank You My Dabangg Hero...

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s leaked picture from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Salman Khan has shared his first look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

Directed by Farhad Samji, KEKD also features Pooja Hegde in the lead. Various reports claim that the movie also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. Dancer and actor Raghav Juyal has also been roped in.