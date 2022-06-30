A video of Shehnaaz Gill signing an autograph for fan with Sidharth Shukla’s name above hers is making SidNaaz fans emotional. Former Bigg Boss winner and popular actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away last year following a massive heart-attack use to share a close bond with Shehnaaz and their fans coined the term ‘SidNaaz’ which still trends on social media. And now, Shehnaaz’s video writing Sidharth Shukla’s name ‘Sid’ while signing an autograph is going viral. Shehnaaz signed the autograph with the message, “Shehnaaz Gill loves u. Keep supporting, Sid Naaz.” The name ‘Sid’ was written above hers.Also Read - After Salman Khan, Swara Bhasker Receives Death Threat Letter, Actress Files Complaint, Mumbai Police Begins Probe

An emotional fan tweeted the video and wrote, "The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons…"

Watch viral video below:

The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons pic.twitter.com/GHnnmP61C7 — Tina (@TinaAhuja12) June 28, 2022



Earlier in an interview, Shehnaaz Gill opened up about the hashtag SidNaaz. She said that for people it's a hashtag, but for her it's everything. She was quoted saying, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla first met on Bigg Boss 13 and instantly clicked. While the two were rumoured to be dating, they never spoke about the same. Sidharth died last year in September following a heart attack, his untimely death left Shehnaaz Gill devastated. The actress went silent for a couple of months but is now slowly getting back to focusing on her career, She is all set for her Bollywood debut alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali.’