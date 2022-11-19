Shehnaaz Gill’s Fan Breaks Down After Seeing Her in Dubai: ‘Took 16-Hour Flight From California’

Shehnaaz Gill's fan gets emotional after seeing the actress in Dubai. Watch the viral video here.

Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actress Shehnaaz Gill has garnered a huge fan following since her stint on the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. She is often surrounded by fans whenever she steps out, and on Friday, a female fan got too emotional about seeing her in Dubai. Shehnaaz Gill is presently in Dubai to cover an event. A video of her meeting a fan went viral where she comforted a fan who took a 16-hour-long flight from California, USA to meet her. She started crying after seeing Gill. On seeing this, the Punjabi singer-actress gave a tight hug to the woman and her daughter. The fan was heard saying, ‘Shehnaaz Ke Liye Kuch Bhi’.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and her fan’s video from Dubai:

Shehnaaz Gill has been making waves across the globe. She will be seen working with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala, respectively. The film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Parth Siddhpura, among others. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit theatres on Eid next year.