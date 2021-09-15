Mumbai: Sidharth Shukla‘s sudden demise has left a huge void in the heart of his close friend and Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill. While she is still inconsolable, her father, Santokh Singh Sukh got her name tattooed on his arm.Also Read - Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Beach Pictures From His Last Music Video 'Habit' Go Viral | Check Here

A video is going viral on social media in which Santokh Singh can be seen flaunting his tattoo of joined hands on his forearm with Shehnaaz’s name in the middle. The video is being widely shared by Shehnaaz Gill and SidNaaz fans account. Also Read - Pavitra Punia on Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill's Bond: Yeh Rishta Pati Patni Se Kam Nahin Tha

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father and Brother Remember Sidharth Shukla: 'Vishwas Nahi Ho Raha!'

For the uninitiated, the reports of a rift between Shehnaaz Gill and her father made headlines last year. Reportedly, Santokh Singh Sukh was upset with Shehnaaz Gill after she visited Punjab with Sidharth Shukla but refused to meet fans whom her father had promised. However, in April this year, Santokh Singh shared a throwback family picture with Shehnaaz on his Instagram account and hinted at the rift being resolved.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz isn’t sleeping well or eating properly after Sidharth’s death. They were much-loved by the audience and enjoyed massive fan-following. Even though SidNaaz never formally confirmed their relationship, they appeared together on reality shows, where their chemistry was all too evident.

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack in the early morning hours. The actor reportedly died in sleep. He was 40. Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla‘s family members also organised a prayer-meet for the departed soul on Monday (September 6). The prayer session was held online considering the COVID-19 protocols and fans were able to join it as well.