Punjab: Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh was recently shot at in Amritsar on Saturday, December 25 around 8:30 PM. Luckily Santokh escaped unhurt in the firing. It has been reported that Shehnaaz’s father was alone inside the car seated at the driver’s seat. Two men on the bike came near him. As soon as Santokh rolled down the windows to identify the men, he was shot at. His security threw bricks at the 2 men on a bike who could not be captured as they fled from the crime scene. The incident happen after Santhok Singh Sukh joined the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). The move came right ahead of the state Assembly elections in 2022.Also Read - Haryana Cabinet Expansion Tomorrow, New Ministers Likely to Take Oath at 4 PM | Details

A case has been registered at Jandiala Guru police station. The police officer said the team recovered four empty shells from the spot. Also Read - Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Elections Highlights: AAP Wins 14 Seats, BJP 12. Full List of Winners