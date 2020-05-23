Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s father Santokh Singh Sukh is accused of sexual assault by a woman in Punjab. Now, breaking his silence on the matter and requested people to not target his children, Shehbaaz and Shehnaaz Gill. Taking to Instagram, he shared a statement claiming that he is innocent. He further stated that SSP of Amritsar, Vikram Jeet Dugga to personally look into the matter and he will clear everything with proofs in a couple of days. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Breaks Silence on Rape Allegations Against Him, Says 'Woman Used to Call me Brother'

He also said that if he is proven even 1% guilty then he will accept to be hanged. As per him, since the Punjab elections will be held in a few months, he is being targeted by rivals. He is a politician in Amritsar and looks after 290 villages. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill's Father Santokh Sukh Accused of Raping a Woman on Gunpoint in Beas, Shehbaz Denies The Claims

His statement reads, “Main nirdosh hun mere khilaf bahut badi sajish ho rahi hai mujhe badnaam karne ki 2 din mein clear kar dunga Shuddh manoranan par maine request ki hai Ssp sahib vikram duggal se ke vah personal enquiry karen Agar main 1% bhi gunahgar hoon to mujhe Fansi bhi manjur hai main kuch bhi galat Nahi kiya mera Vishwas karo aur plz shehnaz shehbaz ko target mat karo maine kabhi kisi ka bura nahin kiya ummid hai sacchi ki jeet hogi Jai Hind.” (sic) Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Mourns Demise of Two Sidnaaz Fans From Coronavirus Complications, Says 'Waheguru Bless Them'

Earlier, Dainik Bhaskar reported that the 40-year-old woman went to Santokh’s residence on Tuesday after she had a fight with her friend Lucky Sandho, who was staying with Shehnaaz’s father. Once he reached his residence, he asked her to sit in his car on the pretext of taking her to Lucky and allegedly raped her at gunpoint near Rohi Bridge.

Santokh has even claimed that he was home the whole day when the lady accused him of rape. He added that his home is covered by CCTV and there is sufficient proof to prove himself innocent.