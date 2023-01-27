Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill’s Grandparents Send Her Heartfelt Birthday Wishes, Actress Says ‘The Most Adorable Feeling’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill’s Grandparents Send Her Heartfelt Birthday Wishes, Actress Says ‘The Most Adorable Feeling’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill's grandparents recently sent her heartfelt wishes on her 29th birthday as the actress got emotional. - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill’s Grandparents Send Heartfelt Birthday Wishes: Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday is a grand celebration among netizens who are sending all their love and best wishes. The actress got a lot of messages from friends and celebs as she celebrated her birthday by cutting cake. Her brother Shehbaz and actor Varun Sharma were also present during her birthday celebration. SidNaazians also posted emotional videos of her and Sidharth Shukla as they remembered the late actor on her birthday. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress also received birthday wishes from her grandparents. Shehnaaz turned 29 on January 27, 2023.

SHEHNAAZ GILL GETS EMOTIONAL ON GETTING SWEET BIRTHDAY WISHES FROM GRANDPARENTS

In a video shared by the actress her grandparents can be seen saying, “Dear Shehnaaz, wish you a very happy birthday, may god bless you with a long live and gives you a lot of success on the work front. God bless you.” She captioned her post as, “the most adorable feeling to receive blessings & wishes from my grandparents through a video ❤️❤️❤️❤️.” Fans dropped in heart and heart-shaped eye emojis on the adorable video.

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh (2021), featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill’s birthday celebrations, check out this space at India.com.