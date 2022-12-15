Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla; Sidnaaz Fans Say ‘Ye Haq Koi Nahi Chheen Sakta’

Shehnaaz Gill’s phone featuring Sidharth Shukla's wallpaper has left Sidnaaz fans emotional as their heart melting posts are breaking the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts all over the internet. After her cute and adorable clip with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Gola went viral. The actor is once again melting hearts of SidNaazians as Sidharth Shukla’s picture featured on her cell phone in a photo being shared across social media platforms. Shehnaaz’s relationship with the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner is always cherished by both their fans. To give a tribute to their social bond netizens nicknamed them SidNaaz and there are several SidNaaz fan handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ VIRAL REACTIONS TO SIDHARTH SHUKLA’S WALLPAPER ON SHEHNAAZ’S PHONE:

Why people had so shocking reaction after seeing SID’s pic on shehnaaz phone wallpaper… Isn’t she has always kept his & SidNaaz pic on her phone wallpaper so what’s so shocking this time … ✋Their Love Which Is Beyond Life, Love Of Soul For Her Soulmate..✨#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/RgeFhbjhTn — ☆*。HBD SIDHARTH (@ItsSakshii) December 14, 2022

Pyaar toh sabhi log karte hai par sana jaisa pyaar koi nahi karsakta kyun ki sabhi ke paas sid jo nahi hai#SidNaaz jaisa na koi tha,hai aur na hi kahi hoga

Log heer ranjha, romeo juliet ke milsale dete hai par mere liye bas #Sidnaaz hai kyuki ye story humne unke saath jiya hai pic.twitter.com/u7lW51gS5Y — Mistee Creations☆ (@misteeCreations) December 14, 2022

Yun toh zarurat nahin thi iski..

Par jaane kyun har baar aisa kuch ek sukoon de jata hai..

Mann ki aankhon se jo dekha hai hamesha..

Khuli aankhon se jab dekho toh mann kush ho jata hai..

Kehne ko toh ye ek wallpaper hai..

Par uss din ke “story” ki kahani bata jata hai.#SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/beMs8Kj7Z1 — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimakant) December 14, 2022

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

