Shehnaaz Gill Viral Video: Actor Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, who is a popular face in the industry, rose to fame in the reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. Her equation with reality show winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla grabbed headlines. Shehnaaz Gill also called Sana by her loved ones, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with superstar Salman Khan’s film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor enjoys a massive fan base owing to her simplicity and charm but her latest interaction with a fan didn’t go down very well. Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the airport arriving from an event in Bengaluru. She looked beautiful as ever in a cute Betty Boop sweatshirt and denim. She kept her look uber cool with cat-eye sunglasses and sneakers.Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla Was Right...'! Shehnaaz Gill's Fan Meets Her at Event And Goes Gaga Over Her Honesty - Check Emotional Post

Shehnaaz Gill was caught off-guard when one of the fans at the airport tried to keep his hand on her shoulder. Bigg Boss 13 fame instantly responded and backed off. She, however, didn’t lose her calm and still posed for a picture with him. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill is South Beauty in Mint Kanjivaram Saree, Sexy Blouse With Gajra at Awards Show, See Hot Pics

The video went viral in no time and netizens applauded Shehnaaz Gill for not losing her calm. They dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “She is her self-protector.” Another user wrote, “Sana is on fire man.” One of them also said, “Kind-hearted Shehnaaz.” Others called out the person who behaved so inappropriately and wrote, “Oops, that was so indecent of the person #shehnaazgill is still so nice.”

Shehnaaz Gill recently made heads turn in a mint green Kanjivaram saree for Filmfare South Awards in Bangalore. She went full desi with gajra, bangles and necklace to accentuate her ethnic look. The actor was seen bonding with the celebs down in the South and Shehnaazians wonder if she will work in regional films too.

